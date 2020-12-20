MHA Nation prepares vaccine priority lists

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Leaders with the MHA Nation said they are still hard at work preparing for the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive for the tribe this coming week.

After partnering with the state to receive the vaccines, they have developed a plan that will remain fluid as the vaccines arrive.

According to staff with the Chairman’s office,140 doses of the vaccine will arrive Monday.

Those will go to frontline and emergency health care workers across the reservation.

According to Chairman Mark Fox, the tribe is submitting priority lists to the state, to help prearrange who will receive a vaccine as more doses arrive.

Fox said health leaders are taking into account a number of factors when making the lists to decide the order of who will receive a vaccine.

“We wanted to have no doubts that once those vaccines are provided, we can go right down the line and get people lined up the very next day to take these vaccines. And that takes a lot of due diligence,” said Fox.

Fox said they expect to receive a mixture of both brands of the vaccine and that they hope to be able to begin vaccinating the general population by March of 2021.

