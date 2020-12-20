Advertisement

MHA Nation prepares vaccine priority lists

MHA Nation prepares vaccine priority lists
MHA Nation prepares vaccine priority lists(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Leaders with the MHA Nation said they are still hard at work preparing for the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive for the tribe this coming week.

After partnering with the state to receive the vaccines, they have developed a plan that will remain fluid as the vaccines arrive.

According to staff with the Chairman’s office,140 doses of the vaccine will arrive Monday.

Those will go to frontline and emergency health care workers across the reservation.

According to Chairman Mark Fox, the tribe is submitting priority lists to the state, to help prearrange who will receive a vaccine as more doses arrive.

Fox said health leaders are taking into account a number of factors when making the lists to decide the order of who will receive a vaccine.

“We wanted to have no doubts that once those vaccines are provided, we can go right down the line and get people lined up the very next day to take these vaccines. And that takes a lot of due diligence,” said Fox.

Fox said they expect to receive a mixture of both brands of the vaccine and that they hope to be able to begin vaccinating the general population by March of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Burgum suspends minimum sales requirement for auto dealers amid pandemic
Saturday: 3.9% daily rate; 5,598 tests, 241 positive, 6 deaths
Representative Kelly Armstrong
ND Representative comes after Purdue Pharma in exchange
COVID-19 vaccine recipient
Health care worker shares experience getting COVID-19 vaccine
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 4,558 tests, 257 positive, 0 deaths

Latest News

North Dakota oil well
Oil production is plateauing, a good sign amidst the pandemic
Job service North Dakota
Job Service partners with ID.me to strengthen personal data security
Holiday shopping in Minot
“Cops and Kids” holiday shopping in Minot moves to drive-through event
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 4,558 tests, 257 positive, 0 deaths