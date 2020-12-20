Job Service partners with ID.me to strengthen personal data security

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Job Service North Dakota has partnered with ID.me , an online identity verification system, to strengthen claimant data security.

Previously, Job Service did identity proofing through their own systems.

Now claimants will be directed to ID.me , where they will need to present an email address, social security number, and Photo ID using either a mobile phone with a camera or a computer.

If claimants don’t have a device with a camera they can use a telephone.

Job services staff said this change did not occur due to a breach in security.

“Now that we have funding from the federal CARES Act, we want to use that money well and do everything in our power to make sure that our site is secure for our clients and that their identities are secure with us.”

The identification verification process may take up to 48 hours to complete from the point when ID.me successfully verifies an identity, so Job Service staff said it’s important to get it done as soon as possible, so that it will not delay your claim certifications or payments.

For more information go to: jobsnd.com

