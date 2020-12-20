Advertisement

Highway Patrol pushes for seatbelt safety

Vision Zero
Vision Zero(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota’s Highway Patrol are encouraging people to wear seatbelts after the latest traffic fatality.

North Dakota has had 93 fatalities on the road so far in 2020. Roughly 60% of the victims weren’t wearing their seatbelt.

That rate was similar in 2019 as well.

“Like to speed, they’re aggressive driving, they’re distracted driving, they are impaired driving. Things happen on our roadway that are out of our control, and that’s where seatbelts in conjunction with your air bags are the first line of defense against those other drivers,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, Education Officer.

The state has had more fatalities this year than they did by this time last year, but officials said they are still hopeful that we could see fewer fatalities by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Burgum suspends minimum sales requirement for auto dealers amid pandemic
Saturday: 3.9% daily rate; 5,598 tests, 241 positive, 6 deaths
Representative Kelly Armstrong
ND Representative comes after Purdue Pharma in exchange
COVID-19 vaccine recipient
Health care worker shares experience getting COVID-19 vaccine
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 4,558 tests, 257 positive, 0 deaths

Latest News

Santa comes to Mandan
Bismarck man dresses as Santa to spread holiday cheer, gets escort from Mandan Police
MHA Nation prepares vaccine priority lists
MHA Nation prepares vaccine priority lists
North Dakota oil well
Oil production is plateauing, a good sign amidst the pandemic
Job service North Dakota
Job Service partners with ID.me to strengthen personal data security