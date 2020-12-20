Highway Patrol pushes for seatbelt safety

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota’s Highway Patrol are encouraging people to wear seatbelts after the latest traffic fatality.

North Dakota has had 93 fatalities on the road so far in 2020. Roughly 60% of the victims weren’t wearing their seatbelt.

That rate was similar in 2019 as well.

“Like to speed, they’re aggressive driving, they’re distracted driving, they are impaired driving. Things happen on our roadway that are out of our control, and that’s where seatbelts in conjunction with your air bags are the first line of defense against those other drivers,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, Education Officer.

The state has had more fatalities this year than they did by this time last year, but officials said they are still hopeful that we could see fewer fatalities by the end of the year.

