“Cops and Kids” holiday shopping in Minot moves to drive-through event

MINOT, N.D. – Some lucky kids in the Ward County and surrounding area received gifts from the Fraternal Order of Police Sunday morning in Minot as a part of their 18th annual Cops and Kids event.

Law enforcement handed out roughly 200 Christmas presents this year to students who were nominated by school counselors based on need.

Usually, children get to physically pick out their own toys along with police officers at a store in town, but this year it was held drive-through style due to the pandemic.

Minot Police Community Outreach Officer Aaron Moss said the day is something they all look forward to year-round.

“The opportunity to have a very positive interaction with area youth that might not otherwise have a nice holiday season, and we are excited about this every year just as much as the kids are or maybe even more,” said Moss.

Each child could select up to $150 worth of presents.

All the money for the project comes from private individuals and businesses.

