Bismarck man dresses as Santa to spread holiday cheer, gets escort from Mandan Police

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa made an early stop in Mandan Sunday afternoon in his horse drawn wagon and complete with a police escort.

“Dashing through the snow, in a one horse open sleigh,” sings Blake Fettig.

6-year-old Blake Fettig sung his favorite Christmas song for his dad.

“He’s dressed up as Santa Claus,” said Blake Fettig.

“Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas,” said Brad Fettig, dressed as Santa.

This two horse open wagon is Brad Fettig’s latest way of spreading Christmas cheer.

“I just hope to warm people’s hearts and try and get their minds off of the coronavirus and everything else we’ve had to deal with this year,” said Brad Fettig.

Fettig, his family and the Mandan Police Department joined forces to create a Santa parade down Memorial Highway and Main Street in Mandan.

“Merry Christmas! ho ho ho,” said ‘Santa.’

“I think the kids enjoyed the Santa coming down here and seeing everybody and it puts a cheer on everyone’s face,” said parade watcher, Brad Hilfer.

Hilfer heard about the parade on social media so he brought friends and family so his children could see Santa this year.

“Merry Christmas!” said his Hilfer’s children.

Brad Fettig hopes others watching the parade smile and share the holiday spirit.

When he’s not busy being Santa, Brad Fettig works as a realtor.

He said he loves showing his horses to client’s families and welcomes people to check out his team too.

