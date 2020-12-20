Barn fire reduced visibility on Highway 6 north of St. Anthony

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you smelled smoke in Bismarck and Mandan Saturday, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office said it was probably from a fire near St. Anthony.

Mandan Rural Fire was called to a barn yard about 2 miles north of St. Anthony around noon.

Heavy smoke reduced visibility along Highway 6 for a short time.

No word on what caused the fire or if there were any injures.

