Barn fire reduced visibility on Highway 6 north of St. Anthony

(AP)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you smelled smoke in Bismarck and Mandan Saturday, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office said it was probably from a fire near St. Anthony.

Mandan Rural Fire was called to a barn yard about 2 miles north of St. Anthony around noon.

Heavy smoke reduced visibility along Highway 6 for a short time.

No word on what caused the fire or if there were any injures.

