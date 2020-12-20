Barn fire reduced visibility on Highway 6 north of St. Anthony
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you smelled smoke in Bismarck and Mandan Saturday, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office said it was probably from a fire near St. Anthony.
Mandan Rural Fire was called to a barn yard about 2 miles north of St. Anthony around noon.
Heavy smoke reduced visibility along Highway 6 for a short time.
No word on what caused the fire or if there were any injures.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.