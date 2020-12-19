Oil CARES Act money allocation remains under scrutiny

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has spent about two-thirds of the $1.25 billion it received from the CARES Act.

As agencies spend the next two weeks making expenditures before the deadline, critics are speaking out against some of that money being used to help the oil and gas industry.

The state’s Industrial Commission was one of the largest recipients of CARES Act funds. Sixty-six million dollars were allocated for projects that included confiscating and capping unused oil wells.

While the commission said it was meant to and is helping one of the state’s largest industries, there are those who say the money shouldn’t have gone there.

To assist the state’s oil industry through the economic slowdown, the state has spent millions of dollars on projects it says preserves vital infrastructure and creates jobs.

But some see it another way. In a letter to state leaders, including the governor and secretary of state, a representative for the Dakota Resource Council and North Dakotans for Public Integrity call the subsidies “gifts,” saying they lack “statutory authority to give these types of gifts to oil and gas operators.

The plan is also a legally risky use of CARES Act funds because it appears unlikely that these funds “are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency” as required by the CARES Act.”

The lawyer writes the goal of the letter was to open a dialogue with the state Industrial Commission.

At a recent meeting, commissioners responded.

“I’m sure I’m not supposed to comment, but I reject vehemently that these were gifts. If these were gifts, then i think there might’ve been $4 trillion in gifts given out by the federal government. Including to health care, education, small business, retailers, hospitality, etc. It seems to be it’s an attack on one industry,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

The letter isn’t a lawsuit, but it does call for more transparency and an Open Records request, which members of the commission said they will fulfill. This isn’t the first time CARES Act allocations sparked controversy.

Last summer, State Democrats called for a special session of the legislature specifically to address and reform the allocation process. That request was not agreed to.

The Department of Mineral Resources says it has spent more than $30 million so far, and anticipates spending another $20 million to complete its projects next year.

