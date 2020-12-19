ND Representative comes after Purdue Pharma in exchange

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the world is focused on the COVID Vaccine to solve the problems of the pandemic, the fight against the opioid crisis continues.

In Washington, D.C., lawmakers brought in the makers of OxyContin to question their role in the crisis.

While members of the Sackler family, who own Purdue Pharma, displayed sympathy toward those affected by over-prescribing and over-use of their drugs, they did not comment on whether the crisis was their fault. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., had some fiery words for the Sackler family.

“It goes beyond the pale of believability to think that after settling with the federal government in 2007, you can honestly say, watching the sales of your own company’s drugs, that you didn’t know a problem was coming down the pipe. And to say that is absolutely abhorrent and appalling to the victims of opioid addiction,” Armstrong said.

Purdue recently settled with the federal government, agreeing to pay up to $8 billion for its role in the opioid crisis.

