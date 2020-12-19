Man charged in Velva bar incident now faces 17 reckless endangerment counts

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. – Prosecutors have filed more charges against a Granville man accused of driving a truck through a crowd of people in the parking lot of a Velva bar in late August.

According to district court records, 41-year-old Jason Kunkel also faces a second set of charges in the Aug. 23 incident that includes 17 counts of reckless endangerment.

In the criminal information filed Monday in Northeast District Court, prosecutors accuse Kunkel of “traveling at an accelerated speed through the Lariat parking lot, striking several motorcycles, vehicles, and persons.”

At least four people were treated for injuries at Trinity Hospital following the incident.

Each reckless endangerment count is a C felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Prosecutors had already charged Jason Kunkel with six other charges that include:

-B-felony criminal mischief

-C-felony reckless endangerment

-C-felony aggravated assault

-A-misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident involving death/personal injury

-B-misdemeanor drove in or actual physical control of motor vehicle

-B-misdemeanor reckless driving

Kunkel has a preliminary hearing and arraignment on the original case file and an initial appearance on the new charges Jan. 19 in Towner.

