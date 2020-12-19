Advertisement

Health care worker shares experience getting COVID-19 vaccine

By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck health care worker is sharing her COVID-19 vaccine story, with hopes to inspire others to get the vaccine too.

Medical laboratory scientist, Michelle Thomas, received her COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Thomas works in a lab that COVID tests through polymerase chain reaction and studies it’s reactions.

She said when the vaccine became available it was a no brainier that she was going to get it.

“I was excited to get the vaccine, couldn’t wait for it. I was super excited to get the email so I could schedule it and get it that very day,” said Thomas.

She hopes to encourages the general public to educate themselves and get it too.

“There is so much fear and mis-information and it really sucks when people would rather believe these twisted half-truths on the internet instead of someone who knows what they’re talking about,” said Thomas.

Thomas said she is feeling fine other than usual soreness in her arm following a shot.

Saturday: 3.9% daily rate; 5,598 tests, 241 positive, 6 deaths

