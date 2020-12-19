Churches discuss renewed debate over separation of church and state caused by the coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2020 has been infected with all kinds of COVID 19 conflicts controversies from mask wearing to business closures.

For many religious organizations, the pandemic has produced conflicts with state governments over worship services.

Clashes over religious liberty are not new.

Nativity scenes, menorahs and crosses on public property have long been points of contention in the United States.

We attended the blessing ceremony of a nativity scene at the state capitol, and reported on the renewed debate over separation of church and state caused by the coronavirus.

This nativity scene first appeared at the state Capitol a year ago.

The North Dakota Catholic Daughters of America are again staging a stable this season, featuring figures depicting the birth of the Christ Child.

The Supreme Court’s current interpretation of the Establishment Clause prohibits governments from advancing, promoting or endorsing religion, so getting the Nativity Scene set-up at the capitol was difficult this year because legislative management didn’t want many displays put up this year.

“The attorney general came to the rescue and said both the Menorah and the Nativity Scene should be displayed this year,” said North Dakota Catholic Daughters of America legislative chairman, Margaret Sitte.

This year, religious liberty has been challenged numerous times across the county, as governors from many states, including New York, tried to limit attendance at worship services while not requiring the same restrictions on other businesses.

The Supreme Court stepped in and blocked those state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions on religions gatherings.

“The constitution cannot be set aside. we don’t have unbridled freedom and religion but if you’re going to curtail one aspect of religion, you got to fairly curtail other aspects of assembly in society,” said Corpus Christi Catholic Church pastor Monsignor Patrick Schumacher.

Schumacher said the Diocese of Bismarck has implemented COVID-19 guidelines like sanitizing, social distancing within pews, and masks may be worn but are requested for some mass’s.

The nativity scene will be displayed in the state Capitol till December 24.

