Advertisement

Burgum suspends minimum sales requirement for auto dealers amid pandemic

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed an executive order Friday aimed at easing the struggles of auto dealers who have seen significantly lower demands for new and used vehicles during the pandemic.

The order temporarily suspends minimum sales requirements through Dec. 31, 2020. It allows the North Dakota Department of Transportation to renew dealership licenses for 2021 regardless of the number of 2020 sales.

Another executive order from the Governor ends 31 prior orders issued amid the pandemic that are no longer needed.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM money
A second round of stimulus checks may soon be in your bank account
Isaac Murray, Justin Locke, Kaleb Glatt
Three charged for string of burglaries in Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 5.0% daily rate; 7,176 tests, 381 positive, 10 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 5.9% daily rate; 8,208 tests, 509 positive, 21 deaths
Emmitt Klein
43-year-old man accused of raping Bismarck 12-year-old

Latest News

BPS students
BPS students and teachers excited to get back to some normalcy in January
Jason Kunkel
Man charged in Velva bar incident now faces 17 reckless endangerment counts
Churches debate
Churches discuss renewed debate over separation of church and state caused by the coronavirus
Protecting perennials
Dan's Garden: Protecting perennials