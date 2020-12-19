Burgum suspends minimum sales requirement for auto dealers amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed an executive order Friday aimed at easing the struggles of auto dealers who have seen significantly lower demands for new and used vehicles during the pandemic.

The order temporarily suspends minimum sales requirements through Dec. 31, 2020. It allows the North Dakota Department of Transportation to renew dealership licenses for 2021 regardless of the number of 2020 sales.

Another executive order from the Governor ends 31 prior orders issued amid the pandemic that are no longer needed.

