BPS students and teachers excited to get back to some normalcy in January

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We told you this week that Bismarck sixth through twelfth graders will transition from the hybrid model of instruction to face-to-face at the start of the second semester.

We got reaction from teachers and students.

“I’m very excited to get back full time face-to-face and see my classmates again. Especially being a senior it’s really exciting to get back to what feels like a little bit more normal of a year, in school and being able to everyone again,” said Legacy High School Senior Micah Schlittenhardt.

“I tend to teach older kids and so I know that they’ve been just begging for anything that feels normal and so it just felt like a really nice gift to be able to tell them, that some of at least what they’ve been looking forward to in back half of the year was still going to happen,” Legacy High School Choir Director Mike Seil.

Middle schoolers will transition to face-to-face January 11 and high schoolers will transition January 19.

