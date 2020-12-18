Advertisement

Wreaths arrive in Mandan for North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday afternoon, volunteers and Veterans unloaded the first of two deliveries of wreaths, that will be laid on soldiers graves this weekend for Wreaths Across America.

7,250 wreaths will be placed on veteran headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on Saturday.

Coordinators say it is still important to honor veterans, despite being in a pandemic.

“The values of wreaths across America is honor those who have served and respect those who are serving, and teach our children the value of freedom. Those values are still true today even in the pandemic that we are facing today,” said Kevin Iverson, Wreaths Across America coordinator for the Bismarck Civil Air Patrol.

Those who have sponsored a wreath can lay there’s on the grave from  9:00 a.m. to 11:00a.m. on Saturday, followed by the general public wreath lay beginning at 11:00a.m.

This year, a virtual ceremony will be held out of precaution for COVID-19, which be viewed on the Wreaths Across America Bismarck Facebook page on Saturday at 11:00a.m.

