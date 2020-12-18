Williston man sentenced to three years for manslaughter

WILLISTON, N.D. - Justin Crites, a 28-year-old of Williston, will serve three years in prison following a bar fight last May.

In August, a jury found Crites guilty of manslaughter in the death of 57-year-old Jay LePage.

Police say Crites punched LePage outside of The Shop bar in Williston in May 2019, causing him to fall and hit his head on the cement. Police say LePage died of blunt head trauma.

Court documents show Crites was sentenced to three years in prison, and will receive 182 days credit for time served.

