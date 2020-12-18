Advertisement

Williston man sentenced to three years for manslaughter

Justin Crites
Justin Crites(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Justin Crites, a 28-year-old of Williston, will serve three years in prison following a bar fight last May.

In August, a jury found Crites guilty of manslaughter in the death of 57-year-old Jay LePage.

Police say Crites punched LePage outside of The Shop bar in Williston in May 2019, causing him to fall and hit his head on the cement. Police say LePage died of blunt head trauma.

Court documents show Crites was sentenced to three years in prison, and will receive 182 days credit for time served.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM money
A second round of stimulus checks may soon be in your bank account
Isaac Murray, Justin Locke, Kaleb Glatt
Three charged for string of burglaries in Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 5.0% daily rate; 7,176 tests, 381 positive, 10 deaths
Emmitt Klein
43-year-old man accused of raping Bismarck 12-year-old
Gov. Doug Burgum
ND taxpayers to foot the bill for Governor’s District 8 lawsuit

Latest News

Trinity Health COVID-19 Vaccine
Trinity Health goes on “offense” as staff begin to receive COVID vaccines
Bismarck Airport Baggage Claim
Bismarck Airport to offer antigen screening
Medical Workers Honored
Medical workers honored at Minot Air Force Base for COVID efforts
Grand Opening
Grand Opening