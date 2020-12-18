Wachter middle school teachers shares holiday spirit with Christmas sweaters and masks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - So much of what we see on social media is negative. There are obnoxious posts, name-calling and finger-pointing.

One middle school teacher has found a way to make her pages much more positive while also making a fashion statement. Her massive holiday sweater collection is the key to her daily affirmations.

Melissa Korslien may have a holiday sweater addiction.

Christmas Sweaters (Melissa Korslien)

“I don’t know exactly how many I have,” she sheepishly admitted. “Probably around 40 or 50.”

During the month of December, she puts them to good use.

“I wear one every school day in December,” Korslien said.

She had a new challenge this year.

“Trying to match a mask to my sweater has been hard,” said Korslien. “Today, I’m wearing a sloth sweater and a sloth mask.”

She snaps a photo of each of her holiday outfits and shares it to her Facebook and Twitter pages.

“It seems to make people really happy,” she said.

It’s also a good way for her to teach her digital literacy students about being positive online.

“I use it as example for my students of how can we bring some positivity to our online presence.”

It seems, her fashion sense is contagious.

“Her style is funky and cute I like it,” said Wachter seventh-grader Taylor Mayer.

On this holiday sweater day at Wachter Middle School students were anxious to dress like Mrs. Korslien.

“I was just going to put a Christmas tree on my shirt and then I thought, ‘Why not be a Christmas tree?’” said Wachter seventh-grader Quinn Roberson, who came to school in Christmas tree pajamas, complete with a hood and a star on top.

“My sweater has a really jingly bell,” explained Izabell Krous, a seventh-grader at Wachter.

When asked if he would consider his red and green cat sweater an ugly sweater, Wachter sixth-grader Andrw Skorheim laughed and said, “Yeah.”

“My sweater has reindeer ice skating. I just got this one,” said Wachter sixth-grader McKennah Schumacher proudly.

“I like to jingle all day,” explained Camdyn Winterberg, a sixth-grader at Wachter, as she showed off the bells on her sweater.

“I like the ornaments and the bells and everything on this sweater,” said Wachter eighth-grader Jordyn Pierce.

“I’ve got Rudolph with sunglasses on my sweater, because why not? And it says sleigh, and then sleep all day. It’s something,” said Wachter seventh-grader Kyle Schlobohm.

This is something Mrs. Korslein and her students look forward to every year.

Christmas Sweaters (Melissa Korslien)

If you’d like to see Mrs. Korslien’s holiday sweater collection, you can follow her on Twitter.

