Advertisement

Velva’s Jersey Selzler and Gage Florence set to continue football careers with MSU-Moorhead

Gage Florence hauls in a pass from Jersey Selzler (#10, background).
Gage Florence hauls in a pass from Jersey Selzler (#10, background).(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. – Gage Florence is joining his Velva football teammate, Jersey Selzler, on this year’s Minnesota State University-Moorhead Dragons recruiting class.

Both players said the Dragons’ long-standing interest meant a lot to them during the recruiting process.

Selzler added that Florence asked if he still needed a roommate in Moorhead when he broke the news to him.

“It just felt like a good place for me to go. The coaches made a really good relationship with me throughout the years of recruiting, and that’s really a big reason that I made my decision. They’re going to get some hard-working guys who are going to put all our effort into everything,” said Selzler.

“You only get recruited one time like this and feeling wanted is something really cool and special to me. It’s always having someone there that’s basically amazed with how you play or really interested with who you are, not just on the field, but as a person is something really cool,” said Florence.

Selzler plans to study business, while Florence plans on enrolling in the school’s nursing program.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM money
A second round of stimulus checks may soon be in your bank account
Isaac Murray, Justin Locke, Kaleb Glatt
Three charged for string of burglaries in Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 5.0% daily rate; 7,176 tests, 381 positive, 10 deaths
Emmitt Klein
43-year-old man accused of raping Bismarck 12-year-old
Gov. Doug Burgum
ND taxpayers to foot the bill for Governor’s District 8 lawsuit

Latest News

L-R- Keegan McLain, Dakota College at Bottineau Head Baseball Coach Mark LaCroix, Collin Headrick
Collin Headrick, Keegan McLain sign with DCB Baseball
NDOA Hall of Fame
Minot’s Gary Cederstrom named to North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame
Basketball hoop
Class-A Basketball Polls
Sports Spotlight: Reece Barnhardt