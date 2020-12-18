Velva’s Jersey Selzler and Gage Florence set to continue football careers with MSU-Moorhead

VELVA, N.D. – Gage Florence is joining his Velva football teammate, Jersey Selzler, on this year’s Minnesota State University-Moorhead Dragons recruiting class.

Both players said the Dragons’ long-standing interest meant a lot to them during the recruiting process.

Selzler added that Florence asked if he still needed a roommate in Moorhead when he broke the news to him.

“It just felt like a good place for me to go. The coaches made a really good relationship with me throughout the years of recruiting, and that’s really a big reason that I made my decision. They’re going to get some hard-working guys who are going to put all our effort into everything,” said Selzler.

“You only get recruited one time like this and feeling wanted is something really cool and special to me. It’s always having someone there that’s basically amazed with how you play or really interested with who you are, not just on the field, but as a person is something really cool,” said Florence.

Selzler plans to study business, while Florence plans on enrolling in the school’s nursing program.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.