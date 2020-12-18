Trinity Health goes on “offense” as staff begin to receive COVID vaccines

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health staff members were the first in the city of Minot to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

“We’ve been playing defense all this time. Our behaviors have been defensive, our reactions have been defensive, this is the first time we’ve been able to play offense against this disease,” said Trinity Pulmonary and Critical Care Dr. Jeffrey Verhey.

Trinity put on a health providers vaccine clinic starting at 7 a.m.

Frontline workers were ushered into a four-station setup to receive their shots.

The vaccine is voluntary, and staff were surveyed to be a part of the first round.

Roughly 250 staff members will receive their shots by the end of the day.

Trinity Health COVID-19 Vaccine (KFYR)

Workers said they are grateful to practice what they preach and take steps towards their own personal protection so they can continue to help their patients.

“It’s been more busy for us in the ICU, it’s still been hard, it’s tough to see the patents go through it and even their families,” said ICU Nurse Ashley Deaver.

Deaver said she has already been scheduled to receive her second dose of the vaccine early next month.

“We’ve seen how hard COVID has hit patients, families and even Co-workers. We’ve been doing it for nine months and these last few have been the toughest, we’ve seen pain, suffering loss, but now we can look forward to some hope,” said Deaver.

This was the first of many vaccine clinics Trinity will hold to vaccinate their entire staff.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.