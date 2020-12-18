Advertisement

Salvation Army trying to work around bell ringer shortage

Salvation Army(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Salvation Army has fewer bell ringers this year because of coronavirus concerns, but the need is still there.

Christmas bells are ringing.

Clayton Guffey and his wife have been out every chance they get for the last five years ringing for the Salvation Army.

“They’ve helped out a lot of people, and the money that comes into the pail is very much appreciated. Pennies, dimes, nickels, whatever’s there, it really helps out when you add it all together,” said Clayton Guffey, bell ringer.

Nowadays, a QR Code system allows you to donate electronically with your smart phone.

The Salvation Army of Minot has raised $2,000 that way so far. Despite that, the organization’s kettle campaign is still behind by $10,000.

“The spirit of giving is there, they realize that the nonprofits in the city need more dollars this year because of the pandemic, because of other things. The volunteers to ring the bell have been more scarce this year,” said Capt. John Woodard, Minot Salvation Army.

They are ahead for food and pantry donations, but the kettle money covers their operating expense for the year. Without these donations on that side the Salvation Army will see issues with their staffing.

“I’ve had a lot of people come and they talk to us as they’re putting money into the pail, and letting us know how the salvation army helped them very much,” said Guffey. Another new feature allows people to set up virtual kettles to support the mission.

To volunteer as a bell ringer go here.

To donate online go here.

