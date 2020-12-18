Advertisement

North Dakota tribal leader reacts to nomination of Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary

In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, joined at right by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, speaks to reporters about the 2020 Census on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-elect Joe Biden nominated Rep. Deb Haaland, D-NM, to be his Interior Secretary Thursday.

Haaland would become the first Native American to serve as a secretary in a President’s Cabinet.

The 60-year-old Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo people.

MHA Nation chairman Mark Fox called the nomination “very significant” and “historical.”

“To have somebody that’s very knowledgeable, very familiar in working with Indian country or understanding federal Indian law, understanding the difference between trust land and federal lands and things of that nature, is really going to be helpful,” said Fox.

Fox said he wants to learn more about Haaland’s approach to energy policies.

Her nomination will still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

