North Dakota tribal leader reacts to nomination of Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-elect Joe Biden nominated Rep. Deb Haaland, D-NM, to be his Interior Secretary Thursday.

Haaland would become the first Native American to serve as a secretary in a President’s Cabinet.

The 60-year-old Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo people.

MHA Nation chairman Mark Fox called the nomination “very significant” and “historical.”

“To have somebody that’s very knowledgeable, very familiar in working with Indian country or understanding federal Indian law, understanding the difference between trust land and federal lands and things of that nature, is really going to be helpful,” said Fox.

Fox said he wants to learn more about Haaland’s approach to energy policies.

Her nomination will still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

