Mouse River players hold auditions for virtual show

Mouse River Theatre
Mouse River Theatre(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Thespians in the community can now take to the stage from the comfort of their own home.

The Mouse River Players are holding auditions for their production of “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine,” a contemporary work written with the intention that the actors perform through Zoom.

Auditions will be held at the Mouse River Player’s Community Theatre on Dec. 18 & 19 at 6:30 p.m. and on Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. The show will be prerecorded and the actors will perform their pieces on Zoom.

There are up to 30 roles for all ages and sizes needing to be cast, and actors won’t have to prepare anything before auditioning.

First-time Director Sinie Beck said it’ll be interesting seeing how the project written by Don Zolidis comes together.

“I don’t know if this has been done before but, he saw an opportunity he’s like ‘look, we got the technology, kids still need a creative outlet, I’m going to write this, here have fun with it,” said Beck.

The show will be performed on Jan. 8, 9 and 10.

