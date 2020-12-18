Minot receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Minot Thursday.

Trinity Health is the first healthcare provider in the area to receive their vaccines and staff said they are eager to begin vaccinations.

A moment to remember in Minot, as the very first COVID-19 vaccines arrived on the north side of Trinity Hospital at 10 a.m. sharp.

“I’m just so excited and elated that this is finally happening. We have been waiting for so long to get this going,” said Trinity Director of Pharmacy Carolyn Seehafer.

The 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived from the Department of Health and went straight into a medical refrigerator.

There they will wait until Friday morning when the first staff members will receive their shots.

“We wanted to just get an idea of who would be interested. They responded back, we have our list of individuals that are ready and willing to step up and move forward with receiving the vaccine,” said Seehafer.

The vaccine is voluntary for Trinity employees and a second shipment of 250 doses is expected to arrive Monday morning.

Something with such a huge impact arriving in such a small package.

Your News Leader will be covering the first vaccine Clinic at Trinity Hospital Friday morning as the first healthcare workers in the city as they get their vaccines.

