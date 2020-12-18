Medical workers honored at Minot Air Force Base for COVID efforts

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base recognized medical personnel for their response to COVID-19 in a special ceremony Friday.

Roughly 300 medics take care of more than 12,000 airmen and citizens on Minot Air Force Base.

“Trying to make sure that we stay safe has been tiring, and it takes a lot out of people to really pay attention to what they need to be doing to support our community,” said Lt. Col. Troy Novak, Dep. Medical Commander.

On Friday, a few of them received certificates as thanks for their efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Public Health Flight Commander Thomas Malley was among the honorees.

“It’s time to take a pause and be grateful and that’s really what we are doing,” said Malley.

The Med Group commander along with U.S. Air Force Colonels did just that as they spoke to medics about the last 10 months.

“A few people representing for all of us. but I want to say thank you to each and everyone, not just the seven people to be recognized for all of us,” said Col. Lisa M. Bader, 5th Medical Group Commander.

For Malley the day shines a light on the work he has witnessed most of the year.

“To see the efforts people make to try to take care of people is inspiring, and we are very proud,” said Malley.

Nearly 100 medics came to attend the in-person ceremony.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma also took part.

For those who could not attend, the service was streamed online.

