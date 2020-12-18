Advertisement

Lockdown at Beach Elementary School

(WITN)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST
BEACH, N.D. (KFYR) - Lincoln Elementary School in Beach, N.D., was on lockdown for a few hours Thursday morning.

Golden Valley Sheriff Roger Clemens says law enforcement was informed of a domestic incident across the street from the school around 9:15 am. Clemens says law enforcement had reason to believe a 30 year old Beach man had left the house in a vehicle with a gun. The school was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The man returned a few hours later and was arrested without incident for terrorizing. No weapons were found on him, but were found at another location. He was transported to the Southwest Correctional Center in Dickinson. Charges are pending.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:00 a.m.

