Advertisement

Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route

Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things over the years, but this one takes the cake.(WKYT/Bridgette Smith)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky mail carrier had an unusual encounter the other day.

Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things over the years, but this one takes the cake:

Saw this on my mail route today. There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe. 😂

Posted by Tim Smith on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Tim jokingly said in a Facebook post, “There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe.”

Tim says the dog is actually very friendly and he often sees him carrying around sticks.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM money
A second round of stimulus checks may soon be in your bank account
Isaac Murray, Justin Locke, Kaleb Glatt
Three charged for string of burglaries in Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 5.0% daily rate; 7,176 tests, 381 positive, 10 deaths
Emmitt Klein
43-year-old man accused of raping Bismarck 12-year-old
Gov. Doug Burgum
ND taxpayers to foot the bill for Governor’s District 8 lawsuit

Latest News

Grand Opening
Grand Opening
Holiday Giftables & Outfits
Holiday Giftables & Outfits
Kids Connection
NDTKids RedDoor 12/18/2020
Jeffery Baker
15 additional charges filed against accused burglar
Terry Yellow Hammer
‘It’s like a slap in the face;’ family reacts to 10-year vehicular homicide sentence