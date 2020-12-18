‘It’s like a slap in the face;’ family reacts to 10-year vehicular homicide sentence

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 29-year-old Fort Yates woman will serve ten years in prison for killing a 51-year-old Texas man on Highway 1806 in May of 2020.

Friday morning in court, family members pleaded the sentence wasn’t severe enough to bring justice to their dead father.

The tragic accident occurred on highway 1806 in Morton County.

North Dakota Highway patrol says 29-year-old Terry Yellow Hammer was driving impaired when she crossed the centerline, causing an accident that took the life of Conan Magilke.

“I’m sorry. I really am sorry, and I know that whatever I say won’t bring your dad back,” said Yellow Hammer.

In a plea agreement, Yellow Hammer will serve a total of ten-year sentence on four charge, with each sentenced running consecutively.

“Five, ten years, that is nothing compared to our life sentence and we didn’t even do anything wrong,” said Roger Magilke, Conan’s son.

In an emotional virtual hearing, Conan’s family reflects on the hurt they’re still enduring.

“I see my mom walking around every day looking for purpose, I see my brothers and sisters walking around looking for guidance and we don’t have. And there’s nothing we can do anymore,” said Steton Magilke, Conan’s son.

They say the 10-year sentence isn’t enough.

“It’s almost as if I am being sentenced with a life sentence and she’s getting away with everything. It’s almost kind of a slap in the face,” said Angela Magilke.

Judge James Hill sided with the agreement, stating the sentencing offer was rational.

“I can’t say that it justifies it. I can’t say it fulfills it. I can’t say it will ease the pain, it will not. But, it will be a punitive measure that may put some meaning back in life,” said Hill.

Yellow Hammer will serve her sentence at the women’s correctional center in New England.

Angela Magilke suffered a broken collarbone from the crash and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Conan left behind six children and 12 grandchildren.

