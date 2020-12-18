During vaccine rollout, testing demand dropping

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the Moderna vaccine expected to arrive sometime next week, North Dakotans will have more options to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

But state and health leaders are continuing to push the importance of testing. COVID test numbers are down, which comes during a time of resurgence in travel and gatherings.

Over the past few months, North Dakota has expanded not just testing capacity, but the types of tests being conducted.

Data collection had been one of the stronger arms of the COVID response, but now the data says testing is down.

How often do you get tested?

For many, it depends on their job. But for others, they only get tested when they’re symptomatic.

“I feel bad about not getting tested just because I do see people, and it would be reassuring to give them a yes or no. But other people around me get tested too,” said Bismarck resident Adam Kempenich.

While positive cases and positive rates have been dropping for the past month, so have the number of tests being completed.

One month ago, when numbers were at their worst, North Dakota averaged more than 10,000 tests per day. Over this past week, it’s down to 6,400.

“Just because our numbers are dropping, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t asymptomatic spreaders out there. So it’s important for everyone to think about how testing can help them get through the holidays and protect their loved ones,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

To expand testing, North Dakota has been using more rapid and antigen testing in long term care units. And more recently expanded to more than 30 schools., but then there’s the issue of reporting.

As more rapid and antigen testing is used, more entities are responsible for reporting their own numbers. In weeks past, there have been delays in reporting testing results from non-state lab tests. Despite the downturn, the State Health Lab is anticipating an uptick in testing in the coming days as people prepare to and return from their holiday travels.

