Dakota Gasification Company supplying liquid CO2 to keep COVID vaccine cool

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It took a lot of logistical planning to get the first shipment of doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to its destination while keeping it fresh.

Cold storage of the new vaccine in Bismarck was made possible with a unique alliance between Dakota Gasification Company, American Welding and Gas and the State Health Department.

Dakota Gasification is helping by supplying liquid CO2 to its customer American Welding and Gas.

The CO2 will aid in storing the vaccine at the recommended 94 degrees below zero.

The liquid CO2 will pressure and fill the storage tanks at the Department of Health in Bismarck.

The tanks are used to feed the dry ice machine, which will keep the vaccines at the proper temperature.

“It’s very cool. I mean, we’re excited. In anyway we can shorten the time frame of working from home, having to take precautions is a good thing, so we’re always happy to do what we can,” said Zach Jacobson, Dakota Gasification Company. “It’s cool that it is coming from a local source, and a lot of people around this area helped to make it happen.”

The liquid CO2 was made at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah.

