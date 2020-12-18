Advertisement

Dakota Gasification Company supplying liquid CO2 to keep COVID vaccine cool

Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It took a lot of logistical planning to get the first shipment of doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to its destination while keeping it fresh.

Cold storage of the new vaccine in Bismarck was made possible with a unique alliance between Dakota Gasification Company, American Welding and Gas and the State Health Department.

Dakota Gasification is helping by supplying liquid CO2 to its customer American Welding and Gas.

The CO2 will aid in storing the vaccine at the recommended 94 degrees below zero.

The liquid CO2 will pressure and fill the storage tanks at the Department of Health in Bismarck.

The tanks are used to feed the dry ice machine, which will keep the vaccines at the proper temperature.

“It’s very cool. I mean, we’re excited. In anyway we can shorten the time frame of working from home, having to take precautions is a good thing, so we’re always happy to do what we can,” said Zach Jacobson, Dakota Gasification Company. “It’s cool that it is coming from a local source, and a lot of people around this area helped to make it happen.”

The liquid CO2 was made at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Klein
43-year-old man accused of raping Bismarck 12-year-old
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Snowmobiler dies after falling through ice on Ramsey County lake
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.4% daily rate; 4,917 tests, 304 positive, 24 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 5.0% daily rate; 7,176 tests, 381 positive, 10 deaths

Latest News

Mouse River Theatre
Mouse River players hold auditions for virtual show
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths arrive in Mandan for North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
The 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Trinity from the Department of Health and went...
Minot receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 Testing Demand
During vaccine rollout, testing demand dropping