Collin Headrick, Keegan McLain sign with DCB Baseball

L-R- Keegan McLain, Dakota College at Bottineau Head Baseball Coach Mark LaCroix, Collin Headrick
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SURREY, N.D. - Surrey Mustang teammates Keegan McLain and Collin Headrick signed with Dakota College at Bottineau baseball Thursday afternoon.

The infielders said they’re excited to keep playing together and give it their all at the next level.

“We’ve played hockey together for a while now, and it’s nice playing two sports with one of your best friends and to keep going in college,” said McLain.

“I think [the Lumberjacks are] going to get good players that are going to put in everything, every game and practice, for both of us,” said Headrick.

Both players thanked their friends, families, teammates, and coaches to help them make it to college baseball.

Headrick is the first active male Nedrose athlete to sign to play college sports after his Mustangs co-op career. He said he’s considering the DCB’s wildlife and fisheries program and hopes to join a bigger baseball program in the future.

McLain said he’s focusing on a corporate fitness education, and said he’s dreamed of playing professional baseball since tee-ball.

