Century 7th-Grade Wrestler

Century High School
Century High School(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century High School sports history was made earlier this week during the Patriots first wrestling dual of the season.                 

Brayden Morris won his match but what makes it history is how old Morris is. Brayden is the first 7th-grader to wrestle a varsity match. Morris not only competed he won by fall.

Patriots coach Jerald Lemar says he performed well despite not being used to it yet, because being on the varsity at the Class-A level is much different than middle school.

Jerald Lemar, Century Co-Head Coach, “at the varsity level it’s pretty intense and you’re asking a lot from a 7th grader. You’re asking the same thing from a 7th grader that you would ask from a junior or senior and he took it. You could tell the nerves were there right away but as soon as he got warmed up, ready to go he was dialed in so for him to go out and do what he did you don’t see a whole lot of that in the State of North Dakota, very few.”

The Patriots beat the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Century is ranked third in the first Class-A statewide coaches poll behind Bismarck and Dickinson.

