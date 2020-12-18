Advertisement

Bismarck Airport to offer antigen screening

Bismarck Airport Baggage Claim
Bismarck Airport Baggage Claim(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Free, voluntary antigen screenings will be offered at the Bismarck airport starting Monday.

The city of Bismarck says the screenings will take place 20 minutes prior to arrival and about 45 minutes after each flight lands and deplanes.

The rapid antigen screening site will be located near the baggage claim.

Travelers can get results within 15 minutes with a text notification.

If it is positive, the city says travelers should isolate immediately and a case investigator will be in touch with them within 24 hours.

Interested individuals can fill out an online survey at testreg.nd.gov for faster registration.

