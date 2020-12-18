A second round of stimulus checks may soon be in your bank account

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CARES Act was the largest stimulus package the country had ever seen at $2 trillion.

Many Americans have been waiting months for a second package, and congressional leaders are saying they could finally be close to having the necessary votes for passage.

Congressional leaders said conversations on the latest stimulus package, estimated to amount to $900 billion, are finally looking promising.

There’s a lot to unpack in the bill, and many Americans have been wondering if they’ll ever see another round of payments deposited into their accounts from the federal government.

Jo Chiles, a recipient of the first round of stimulus checks, said his bills may not have been paid if it weren’t for the $1,200 stimulus checks that were part of the CARES Act last spring.

“I was actually laid off at the time, so it really helped,” said Chiles.

A second wave of direct payments to individuals could prove just as helpful, even though the second stimulus package is projected to be half the amount at $600. It’s been about eight months since the last checks were sent, leaving many Americans in need waiting for help.

“Obviously it took too long. I’m not a big believer in federal bailouts, but there comes a time when people are out of work and they’re starving to death, they needed it,” said another stimulus check recipient Bud Etzold.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the COVID-19 relief bill was delayed, in part, because of bipartisan gridlock, but there could be compromise on the horizon.

“There is momentum with the actions that the Senators and House members, in a bipartisan way, have taken,” said Speaker Pelosi.

But lawmakers have also dealt with multiple reallocations of leftover money from the CARES Act.

“It took a long time to see how that $2 trillion played out. How that worked out, to the point where $600 billion of it is coming back and will be part of this new package,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

North Dakota state agencies must spend the relief money from the CARES Act within the next two weeks or send it back as well.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said lawmakers may have to work through the weekend in order to strike a deal on both the spending bill and the COVID-19 Relief Bill. If not, a government shutdown could be right around the corner.

