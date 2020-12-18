Advertisement

15 additional charges filed against accused burglar

Jeffery Baker
Jeffery Baker(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department filed additional theft and burglary charges against a man accused of breaking into garages and apartment buildings in Mandan.

Officers say 32-year-old Jeffery Baker broke into storage and maintenance rooms at 10 apartment buildings across Mandan from Oct. 21 through Dec. 14.

According to the affidavit, Baker told police he would break in either using a master key he had stolen from lock boxes, or a screwdriver.

Baker is charged with 11 counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property and two counts of criminal mischief.

According to court records, Baker was charged in Burleigh County in November with burglary and criminal mischief.

