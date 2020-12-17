Advertisement

Vehicle enters Souris River in northeast Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A vehicle entered the Souris River in northeast Minot Thursday morning.

The vehicle appeared to have left the roadway on 3rd Avenue NE, south of the 3rd Street viaduct, and went down an embankment, before crashing through the ice.

The status of the occupants of the vehicle is unclear.

Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.

Car into Souris River in Minot

Posted by KMOT on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

