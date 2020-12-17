Thursday: 5.0% daily rate; 7,176 tests, 381 positive, 10 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.0%* Thursday. There are 148 currently hospitalized (-12 change) due to COVID. Out of 7,176 tests, 381 were positive. There were 10 new deaths (1204 total). 2,984 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,176 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,249,401 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

381 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

323 – PCR Tests | 58 antigen tests 89,064 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.97% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,984 - Total Active Cases

+28 Individuals from Yesterday

340 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (335 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

84,875 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

148 – Currently Hospitalized

-12 - Individuals from yesterday

10 – New Deaths*** (1,204 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Man in his 50s from Richland County.

Man in his 60s from Richland County.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County.

Man in his 70s from Traill County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Wells County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County – 12

· Benson County – 5

· Bowman County - 2

· Burleigh County - 36

· Cass County – 89

· Dickey County – 8

· Dunn County – 2

· Emmons County – 3

· Foster County – 3

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 28

· Hettinger County - 1

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County - 1

· McHenry County – 1

· McKenzie County - 9

· McLean County – 2

· Mercer County - 6

· Morton County – 14

· Mountrail County – 4

· Oliver County – 2

· Pembina County - 3

· Ramsey County – 10

· Richland County - 17

· Rolette County – 30

· Sargent County – 2

· Sheridan County - 1

· Sioux County – 8

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 17

· Towner County - 6

· Traill County – 7

· Walsh County - 4

· Ward County – 19

· Williams County – 22

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

