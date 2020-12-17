Three charged for string of burglaries in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department has arrested two and are searching for a third suspect accused of six burglaries in North and South Bismarck.

Twenty-four-year-old Isaac Murray, 29-year-old Justin Locke are arrested on multiple conspiracy to commit burglary charges. A warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Kaleb Glatt.

A joint investigation by the Bismarck Police Department and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office accuses the three men of breaking into garages and storage units and stealing items.

Investigators say the suspects stole nearly $5,000 in items, including a shot gun and multiple check books.

Police say the burglaries happened between Nov. 21 and 29 on West Turnpike Avenue, Lorrain Drive, Tacoma Avenue and Lee Avenue.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office searched Murray’s home and found stolen property. Murray told law enforcement he was involved in some of the burglaries with Glatt.

The Mandan Police Department conducted a search warrant of Justin Locke’s home and vehicle and found multiple stolen items. Locke told Police, himself, Murray and Glatt would break into garages, take items, and sell them at pawn shops.

When contacted by police, Glatt refused to talk to them without an attorney. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Murray is charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Locke is charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, unauthorized use of a person identifying info, two counts of theft, refusal to halt and conspiracy to commit theft. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Glatt is wanted for six counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft.

