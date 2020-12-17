Advertisement

Spirit Lake Nation explains flexible vaccine rollout plan

By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST
FORT TOTTEN, N.D. – As vaccines are being distributed across North Dakota, tribes in the state are expecting their first shipments as well.

The Spirit Lake Nation chose to partner with the state for its vaccine rollout.

That’s why they’re one of two tribes expecting their first vaccines sometime next week.

Spirit Lake Tribal Chairman Douglas Yankton said the vaccination plan is fluid and subject to change, but the first step will be to vaccinate essential health workers.

The second group to be offered the vaccine will be the elderly and vulnerable members of the community providing they have to allergies to anything in the vaccine.

Yankton said no children under the age of 16 will be given the vaccine until further tests are done federally to ensure their safety.

The plan also includes a tribe immunization team, and plans to convert a COVID-19 testing facility into a vaccination facility to further expand if needed.

“If need be, we may also said ‘wow we’re getting a number of people who want to take this shot’ and it’s readily available, we might include our ambulatory staff and use that as another site. So we just try to think up these extra plans to speed up the process,” said Yankton.

Yankton said they are prepared to receive both brands of the vaccine and hope to offer the vaccine to the rest of the population in early 2021.

