Advertisement

Solheim fifth graders apply for jobs at the North Pole

Solheim fifth graders apply for jobs at the North Pole
Solheim fifth graders apply for jobs at the North Pole(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Applying for a job can be overwhelming and even a little nerve wracking.

You’ve got to fill out the job application, get letters of reference and then dazzle your future employer in the job interview.

Some fifth graders at Bismarck’s Solheim elementary are getting a head start on it all by applying for jobs at the North Pole.

Liam Chathams wants to be a candy chef.

“I’ve had experience with baking and it’s fun to be creative,” Chathams explained.

He’s submitted his application, written his cover letter, secured a glowing letter of recommendation and now it’s job interview time.

His classmates and teacher have questions.

“Why are you qualified for this job?” asked one interviewer.

Liam has answers.

These elf interviews are part of a fifth-grade writing activity. These kids are looking for their first job at the North Pole

“They go through the same steps they would if they were applying for any professional job,” said their teacher, Vanessa Kemmer.

They’ll take turns on the interview team. Avery Heid is helping choose the class candy chef.

“It was fun to interview people,” she said.

When she’s done here, Heid will have her turn in the interview seat. She’s hoping to get the veterinarian job.

“I really want it because it’s going to be a good fit for me. I really like animals and I like helping people,” Heid explained.

Twenty students are applying for eight positions at the North Pole, which means not everyone will get a job. But Mrs. Kemmer says that’s part of the lesson.

“We are trying to find the best fit for that job,” she said. “We can’t all be hired for one position. We are going to celebrate their success of going through the work and learning from it.”

And one day when these students are looking for their first job, they’ll have the skills they need to get hired.

The students will wrap up interviews Thursday and find out who got the jobs by Friday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 7.5% daily rate; 3,675 tests, 340 positive, 13 deaths
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
Rick Becker
Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.4% daily rate; 4,917 tests, 304 positive, 24 deaths
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

Latest News

Vaccine arrival
Distributing the vaccine to North Dakota
Dr. Stephen McDonough
Patients hold parade to celebrate beloved doctor’s retirement
Emmitt Klein
43-year-old man accused of raping Bismarck 12-year-old
Spirit Lake Nation explains flexible vaccine rollout plan
Spirit Lake Nation explains flexible vaccine rollout plan