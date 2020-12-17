Solheim fifth graders apply for jobs at the North Pole

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Applying for a job can be overwhelming and even a little nerve wracking.

You’ve got to fill out the job application, get letters of reference and then dazzle your future employer in the job interview.

Some fifth graders at Bismarck’s Solheim elementary are getting a head start on it all by applying for jobs at the North Pole.

Liam Chathams wants to be a candy chef.

“I’ve had experience with baking and it’s fun to be creative,” Chathams explained.

He’s submitted his application, written his cover letter, secured a glowing letter of recommendation and now it’s job interview time.

His classmates and teacher have questions.

“Why are you qualified for this job?” asked one interviewer.

Liam has answers.

These elf interviews are part of a fifth-grade writing activity. These kids are looking for their first job at the North Pole

“They go through the same steps they would if they were applying for any professional job,” said their teacher, Vanessa Kemmer.

They’ll take turns on the interview team. Avery Heid is helping choose the class candy chef.

“It was fun to interview people,” she said.

When she’s done here, Heid will have her turn in the interview seat. She’s hoping to get the veterinarian job.

“I really want it because it’s going to be a good fit for me. I really like animals and I like helping people,” Heid explained.

Twenty students are applying for eight positions at the North Pole, which means not everyone will get a job. But Mrs. Kemmer says that’s part of the lesson.

“We are trying to find the best fit for that job,” she said. “We can’t all be hired for one position. We are going to celebrate their success of going through the work and learning from it.”

And one day when these students are looking for their first job, they’ll have the skills they need to get hired.

The students will wrap up interviews Thursday and find out who got the jobs by Friday.

