Patients hold parade to celebrate beloved doctor’s retirement

Dr. Stephen McDonough
Dr. Stephen McDonough(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cars lined up in a farewell parade Wednesday afternoon.

Every car was filled with parents and patients of now retired Pediatrician Dr. Stephen McDonough.

McDonough says the ceremonious goodbye was humbling.

His patients say he touched their lives in more ways than they could count and will miss him dearly.

We’ll have more on his 40-year-long career in our casts on Thursday.

