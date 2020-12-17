ND taxpayers to foot the bill for Governor’s District 8 lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the governor’s budget, North Dakota taxpayers are footing the bill for the District 8 lawsuit filed by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

The governor attempted to make an appointment to fill the House seat in the district won and left vacant by deceased candidate David Andahl.

The fight for the seat ended with the State Supreme Court ruling in favor of allowing the district party to name the appointment.

They chose 25-year incumbent Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, to return to the seat.

The Associated Press reports billing records show $12,000 in attorney fees and court costs are owed.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said he hasn’t seen the bill yet, but said the funds would come out of the governor’s office’s budget.

