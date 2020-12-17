Advertisement

Minot’s Gary Cederstrom named to North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame

NDOA Hall of Fame
NDOA Hall of Fame(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s Gary Cederstrom was announced as an 2020-21 North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame inductee after a career beginning in high school football and boys basketball in 1975 and later to Major League Baseball marquee events like the All-Star Game and postseason.

Cederstrom retired as an MLB umpire in Feb. 2020 and officiated North Dakota high school football games in the ensuing fall season.

The induction class also includes Williston’s Larry Grondahl, Bismarck’s Mickey Jordan and Dave Maier, Larimore’s Donna Johnson-Hutchison, and Jamestown’s Jim Harty.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Klein
43-year-old man accused of raping Bismarck 12-year-old
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Snowmobiler dies after falling through ice on Ramsey County lake
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.4% daily rate; 4,917 tests, 304 positive, 24 deaths
Minot Air Force BAse
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B+

Latest News

Basketball hoop
Class-A Basketball Polls
Sports Spotlight: Reece Barnhardt
Reece Barhnardt
Sports Spotlight: Reece Barnhardt
Shaun Henderson
Mandan Girl’s Basketball New Head Coach