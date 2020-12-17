Minot’s Gary Cederstrom named to North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s Gary Cederstrom was announced as an 2020-21 North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame inductee after a career beginning in high school football and boys basketball in 1975 and later to Major League Baseball marquee events like the All-Star Game and postseason.

Cederstrom retired as an MLB umpire in Feb. 2020 and officiated North Dakota high school football games in the ensuing fall season.

The induction class also includes Williston’s Larry Grondahl, Bismarck’s Mickey Jordan and Dave Maier, Larimore’s Donna Johnson-Hutchison, and Jamestown’s Jim Harty.

