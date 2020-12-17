Minot Masonic Lodge continues effort with Cash Wise to provide meals for the holidays

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Masonic Lodge gathered once again to make sure those in the community could enjoy a Christmas dinner this year.

For Masonic Lodge Task Master Benjamin Lingenfelter, giving back is a Christmas tradition.

“It started off as us trying to provide 20 Christmas dinners for families in need, and it’s kind of progressed from there with the help of the Salvation Army Church,” said Lingenfelter.

Usually, the Salvation Army donates those meals to the Christmas Community Meal hosted at the Grand Hotel.

But nothing about this year is usual.

“This year we are going to be using the 20 boxes of food to help with our Christmas efforts as far as helping people in our food pantry that come and need assistance,” said Salvation Army Capt. John Woodard.

This is the third year the Salvation Army received the donation.

Members said they are thrilled the meals will still go towards a good cause.

“Getting some food for one holiday a year to help people who are maybe not having the best of times or the best year, just to be able to have that ability to pass that on is the best Christmas present I can ask for,” said Lingenfelter.

Leadership with the Salvation Army said the donation will help address a growing need in the community

“There has been an increase in people that are experiencing some situations that they haven’t been before because of the situation of the pandemic and other situations that warrant them having to come to the Salvation Army,” said Woodard.

The Masonic Lodge was able to partner with Cash Wise again this year.

The money for the food comes from Lodge Funds.

