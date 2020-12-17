Members of MHA nation to receive disbursement payment

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Tribal members with the MHA Nation can expect to see a payment from the People’s Fund by the end of this month.

The Tribal Business Council approved a resolution earlier this week to have checks sent out to enrolled members by Friday.

A one-time payment of $1,000 disbursement will be sent to each eligible MHA Nation tribal member enrolled as of Dec. 10, 2020.

Per the resolution, payment will be mailed out no later than Dec. 18, to all members 14 years old and older.

Enrolled members under the age of 14, will be required to have their legal guardian fill out what’s called a Minor Disbursement Form, and turn it in to the People’s Fund Department at the MHA Complex.

Enrolled members under the age of 14, that do not have a completed Minor Disbursement Form turned in by April 1, 2021 will have the disbursement held in the pooled fund account until the age of 18.

You can find more information and the link to the Minor Disbursement Form for this resolution here.

