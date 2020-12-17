Advertisement

Mandan Public Schools to transition K-12 to all day, in-person learning

Mandan Public Schools
Mandan Public Schools(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools announced Thursday that classes will return to in-person learning when school resumes after Christmas break.

All grades, kindergarten through 12, will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Students will still be required to wear masks on school property at all times.

Rapid testing will also be available for staff after the holiday break.

