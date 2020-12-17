Mandan Public Schools to transition K-12 to all day, in-person learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools announced Thursday that classes will return to in-person learning when school resumes after Christmas break.

All grades, kindergarten through 12, will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Students will still be required to wear masks on school property at all times.

Rapid testing will also be available for staff after the holiday break.

