Man sentenced to probation for sexting undercover officer posing as minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 23-year-old Bismarck man was sentenced Monday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to luring minors by computer and attempted promotion of obscenity to minors.

Tyler Richter was sentenced to three days in prison with credit for three days already served.

In August 2019, Bismarck police say Richter was texting a girl, who he thought was 15 years old, sexually explicit messages.

Police say Richter also sent a photo of his genitals through Snapchat. He told police in 2019 he had a sex addiction and has communicated with several minors online.

