Distributing the vaccine to North Dakota

Vaccine arrival
Vaccine arrival(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, Sanford Health’s employees in Bismarck and Fargo were among the first in the country to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are questions over why some hospitals and communities are already receiving vaccines, while others have to wait.

Nearly 7,000 Pfizer vaccines have been sent to the state. As of Tuesday evening, Dec. 15, 831 of the state’s healthcare workers have already been vaccinated.

That number is climbing hourly as hospitals continue with their vaccination schedule.

Sanford began vaccinating Monday, a day before the state Department of Health received their first vaccine shipment.

State health leaders said Sanford’s vaccine delivery was large enough for them to receive their first shipments directly from the federal government.

“The federal government will do direct shipment and direct delivery to different locations,” said Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke.

Wilke said the Pfizer vaccines come in packages of nearly 1,000, meaning the health department may need to repack them into smaller packages depending on a hospitals need.

“If it has to be broken down further then that would be distributed by the Department of Health,” said Wilke.

The referral hospitals have received their vaccines, but what about everyone else?

State health leaders said vaccines could be sent to some nonreferral hospitals as soon as next week and long-term care staff and residents could receive vaccines right after Christmas.

“We’ve been told that they will be able to complete the initial rounds of vaccination of all the long-term cares that signed up in three weeks,” said State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

As for North Dakota’s tribal nations, Spirit Lake Nation and MHA Nation have signed on to work directly with the state on their vaccine rollout while the state’s other three tribes, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, and Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Nation, are going through Indian Health Services.

“The tribes will have sovereignty to make their own determinations for priorities as well,” said Howell.

Howell said this means tribes could be focused on getting one group vaccinated while the state is centered on another.

With the Moderna vaccine shipping in smaller packages, the number of vaccines are a better fit for some of the smaller hospitals in the state to receive. State Health leaders said they’re expecting more about 13,200 Moderna vaccines in their first shipments.

