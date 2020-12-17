Deadline for Minot “Citizen of the Year” nominees pushed back

MINOT, N.D. – The deadline to submit a nomination for Minot “Citizen of the Year” has been extended.

The cut off time for nominations was supposed to be Dec. 23.

That date has now moved back to Jan. 15.

The video competition is meant to highlight the story of spectacular residents.

The winner gets $1000 donated to a charity of their choice sponsored by First International Bank & Trust.

Producers of the video also get $100 of Chamber Bucks sponsored by Farmers Union Insurance.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma encourages the public to participate.

“It’s important, again to tell the success stories and the impacts that individuals within our community make to not only make the community better but also make people’s lives more enriched within the community,” said Sipma.

To learn more about how to submit videos visit the City of Minot website.

Sipma will announce the winning resident at the State of the City virtual event on Feb. 2.

