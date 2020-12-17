COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Trinity Health

MINOT, N.D. – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Trinity Health around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Trinity Health said 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived. They said the other 250 doses of the 500 they were allotted should arrive next week.

Priority will be given to healthcare workers, in accordance with the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

Trinity said they plan to administer the vaccine to the first healthcare workers Friday morning.

Your News Leader will have full coverage of the arrival of the vaccine to Minot on the Evening Report.

COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Trinity Hospital. Posted by KMOT on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.