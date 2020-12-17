Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Trinity Health

Trinity Health COVID-19 vaccine
Trinity Health COVID-19 vaccine(KFYR)
By KMOT Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Trinity Health around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Trinity Health said 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived. They said the other 250 doses of the 500 they were allotted should arrive next week.

Priority will be given to healthcare workers, in accordance with the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

Trinity said they plan to administer the vaccine to the first healthcare workers Friday morning.

COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Trinity Hospital.

Posted by KMOT on Thursday, December 17, 2020

