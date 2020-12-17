Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Jamestown Boys and Century girls are the top ranked basketball teams in Class-A this week. Mandan’s victory over Bismarck High in the season opener puts the Braves in the top five.

The Capital City is well represented in the girls ranking. Legacy and Bismarck High are in the top five along with the Patriots.

The weekly rating is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. Jamestown (13) 1-0 82 1st

2. Fargo Davies (5) 2-0 75 4th

3. West Fargo 1-0 52 NR

4. Mandan 1-0 25 NR

5. W.F. Sheyennne 0-1 20 2nd

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (0-1), Bismarck High (0-1), Fargo South (1-0) and Minot High (1-0)

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (16) 0-0 88 1st

2. Fargo Davies (2) 2-0 74 2nd

3. Bismarck Legacy 1-0 48 3rd

4. West Fargo 1-0 29 4th

5. Bismarck High 1-0 12 5th

Others receiving votes: Devils Lake (1-0), Fargo Shanley (1-0) and Minot High (2-0)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.