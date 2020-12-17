Advertisement

Class-A Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Jamestown Boys and Century girls are the top ranked basketball teams in Class-A this week. Mandan’s victory over Bismarck High in the season opener puts the Braves in the top five.               

The Capital City is well represented in the girls ranking. Legacy and Bismarck High are in the top five along with the Patriots.               

The weekly rating is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team             Record Pts LW          

1. Jamestown (13)   1-0 82 1st         

2. Fargo Davies (5) 2-0 75 4th

3. West Fargo           1-0 52 NR

4. Mandan           1-0 25 NR

5. W.F. Sheyennne   0-1 20 2nd      

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (0-1), Bismarck High (0-1), Fargo South (1-0) and Minot High (1-0)

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team                 Record Pts LW          

1. Bismarck Century (16) 0-0 88 1st           

2. Fargo Davies (2)      2-0 74 2nd     

3. Bismarck Legacy       1-0 48 3rd

4. West Fargo            1-0 29 4th

5. Bismarck High         1-0 12 5th      

Others receiving votes: Devils Lake (1-0), Fargo Shanley (1-0) and Minot High (2-0)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 7.5% daily rate; 3,675 tests, 340 positive, 13 deaths
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Rick Becker
Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.4% daily rate; 4,917 tests, 304 positive, 24 deaths

Latest News

Sports Spotlight: Reece Barnhardt
Reece Barhnardt
Sports Spotlight: Reece Barnhardt
Shaun Henderson
Mandan Girl’s Basketball New Head Coach
Mandan Girl’s Basketball New Head Coach