BHS Demon clothing drive a success

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, we told you about a clothing drive at Bismarck High School. Senior Brady Bauman asked his fellow BHS Demons to clean out their closets and donate any Demon gear they no longer wear.

His idea was to boost school spirit and get everyone wearing Demon maroon. The response to that request has been greater than he ever dreamed.

This pile of Demon clothes was all donated by current and former students and parents. In all, about 90 sweatshirts, t-shirts, sweatpants, tank tops and shorts have been donated. School counselors say students have enjoyed picking out things for themselves and their families.

Many students have put the clothes on right away, and some have even worn their new-to-them Demon gear two days in a row.

If you’ve still got some Demon gear in your closet you’re no longer wearing, you can drop it off at the BHS main office. They’ll keep taking donations throughout the school year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.